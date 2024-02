TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 87,430 equity shares under TVS SCS Management Incentive Plans on 22 February 2024.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,00,71,837/- comprising of Rs 44,00,71,837 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,01,59,267/- comprising of 44,01,59,267 equity shares of Rs 1/- each.

