Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 254.69 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 0.40% to Rs 37.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 254.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales254.69250.49 2 OPM %16.7619.50 -PBDT56.1155.98 0 PBT50.5950.72 0 NP37.6137.46 0

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

