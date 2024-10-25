Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 254.69 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 0.40% to Rs 37.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 254.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.254.69250.4916.7619.5056.1155.9850.5950.7237.6137.46

