Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 130.56 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 34.14% to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 130.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales130.56106.27 23 OPM %31.3627.93 -PBDT44.6133.24 34 PBT43.8132.60 34 NP32.7324.40 34

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

