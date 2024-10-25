Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 130.56 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 34.14% to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 130.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.130.56106.2731.3627.9344.6133.2443.8132.6032.7324.40

