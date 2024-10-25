Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 57.54 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 2.94% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.5454.4519.9922.4813.3512.449.969.577.357.14

