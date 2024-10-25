Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.24 0 OPM %75.0095.83 -PBDT0.180.23 -22 PBT0.180.23 -22 NP0.050.21 -76

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

