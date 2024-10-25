Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 9.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 35.17% to Rs 507.20 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 9.76% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 35.17% to Rs 507.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.507.20375.2443.3645.3360.1567.6860.1567.6845.3950.30

