Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 9.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 35.17% to Rs 507.20 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 9.76% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 35.17% to Rs 507.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income507.20375.24 35 OPM %43.3645.33 -PBDT60.1567.68 -11 PBT60.1567.68 -11 NP45.3950.30 -10

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

