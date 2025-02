Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 65.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 17.98 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality declined 65.19% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.9816.3521.0834.743.785.852.204.871.414.05

