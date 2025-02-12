KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 61.36 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 20.86% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.3649.1226.0929.3214.8914.7410.0412.497.519.49

