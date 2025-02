Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 24.30 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 19.59% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.3020.2913.9114.982.942.582.502.181.771.48

