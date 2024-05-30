Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities reported to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.87% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 19.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.382.05 16 19.4018.03 8 OPM %-47.06-51.71 --9.23-5.93 - PBDT13.43-0.53 LP 14.407.48 93 PBT13.25-0.71 LP 13.696.77 102 NP9.38-1.02 LP 10.095.77 75

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

