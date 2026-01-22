Anant Raj gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Anant Raj rose 1.15% to Rs 527.15 after the company reported a 30.75% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.25 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 110.32 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 20% YoY to Rs 641.59 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 171.78 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a growth of 30.38% from Rs 131.75 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 18.52% to Rs 488.60 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 412.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of sales stood at Rs 443.63 crore (up 17.28% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 9.92 crore (up 88.23% YoY), while finance costs increased 13.35% YoY to Rs 3.31 crore during the period under review.