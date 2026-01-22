Anant Raj gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Anant Raj rose 1.15% to Rs 527.15 after the company reported a 30.75% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.25 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 110.32 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.Revenue from operations jumped 20% YoY to Rs 641.59 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 171.78 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a growth of 30.38% from Rs 131.75 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
Total expenses rose 18.52% to Rs 488.60 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 412.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of sales stood at Rs 443.63 crore (up 17.28% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 9.92 crore (up 88.23% YoY), while finance costs increased 13.35% YoY to Rs 3.31 crore during the period under review.
On a nine-month basis, Anant Rajs consolidated net profit jumped 33.02% YoY to Rs 408.25 crore, while revenue increased 22.73% YoY to Rs 1,864.79 crore in 9M FY26 compared with the same period last year.
Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.
