eClerx Services climbs after board to mull bonus shares, Q3 earnings on 28 Jan

eClerx Services rallied 4.33% to Rs 4378.85 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 28 January 2026 to deliberate on bonus shares and Q3 FY26 results.

In addition, the earnings call for the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 will be held on January 29, 2026.

eClerx Services is engaged in providing critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients, including several of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software, and high tech.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.