Gravita India spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Gravita India jumped 5.03% to Rs 1,757.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 33.31% to Rs 95.99 crore on 11.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 111.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter, up 31.35% from Rs 84.72 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses increased 7.64% YoY to Rs 950.54 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 938.32 crore (up 8.71% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 39.63 crore (down 14.42% YoY) and finance costs declined 34.56% YoY to Rs 7.82 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 111.81 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.17% YoY, while EBITDA margin eased slightly to 10.80% from 10.94% in Q2 FY25. On the management commentary and business outlook, the company stated, Gravita has reported a steady performance in H1FY26, showcasing consistent strength across both operational and financial parameters in all major business verticals. Staying true to its VISION 2029 roadmap, Gravita is strategically expanding capacities across its core businesseslead, aluminium, plastic, rubber, and turnkey solutionswith a target of crossing 7 LTPA by FY28. Simultaneously, it is scaling up new growth avenues such as lithium-ion, paper, and steel recycling.

The company remains committed to achieving over 25% volume CAGR, 35%+ profitability growth, and 25%+ ROIC, while steadily increasing the share of value-added products beyond 50% and non-lead segments above 30%, underpinned by strong ESG principles. Coming to Q2FY26 performance, Gravita saw YoY growth of 4%, 12%, 10% & 33% in volumes, revenue, EBITDA, and PAT respectively, maintaining a healthy ROIC of 25%. Growth in value-added product contribution and domestic scrap sourcing underscores the companys integrated model and efficiency gains. Backed by robust supply chain efficiency, capacity augmentation, strategic diversification, and consistent execution under favorable government policies, Gravita is well placed to drive long-term value creation.