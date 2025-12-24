GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; US market rises for fourth consecutive session

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 43.00 points, indicating a red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,794.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,812.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,109.51 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday.

Media reports from Japan said that the country was set to issue about 29.6 trillion yen (about $190 billion) in new government bonds to fund its fiscal 2026 budget. The South Korean won strengthened against the greenback after media reports stated that South Koreas national pension fund was carrying out strategic foreign exchange hedging activities. Spot gold prices hit another record Wednesday, crossing $4,500 per ounce for the first time, driven by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Gold has notched a series of all-time highs this year, soaring over 70% year to date. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose for a fourth straight session as artificial intelligence names continued to outperform during a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 added 0.46%, closing at a record level of 6,909.79. The broad market index is now just below its intraday all-time high of 6,920.34. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to end at 23,561.84. Gains in tech giants such as Nvidia and Broadcom lifted the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 48,442.41. Domestic Market: Benchmark equity indices ended Tuesdays session largely flat as volatility persisted around the weekly expiry of Nifty futures. The market opened lower and hovered around the flat line for most of the session. Mild selling pressure emerged toward the close, though the Nifty still managed to eke out marginal gains. Metal and chemical shares were in demand while IT, PSU banks and healthcare stocks witnessed selling.