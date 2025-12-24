Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; US market rises for fourth consecutive session

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; US market rises for fourth consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 43.00 points, indicating a red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,794.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,812.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 22,109.51 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Wednesday, with several indexes set to close early in lieu of the Christmas Eve holiday.

Media reports from Japan said that the country was set to issue about 29.6 trillion yen (about $190 billion) in new government bonds to fund its fiscal 2026 budget.

The South Korean won strengthened against the greenback after media reports stated that South Koreas national pension fund was carrying out strategic foreign exchange hedging activities.

Spot gold prices hit another record Wednesday, crossing $4,500 per ounce for the first time, driven by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Gold has notched a series of all-time highs this year, soaring over 70% year to date.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose for a fourth straight session as artificial intelligence names continued to outperform during a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 added 0.46%, closing at a record level of 6,909.79. The broad market index is now just below its intraday all-time high of 6,920.34.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to end at 23,561.84. Gains in tech giants such as Nvidia and Broadcom lifted the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 48,442.41.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark equity indices ended Tuesdays session largely flat as volatility persisted around the weekly expiry of Nifty futures. The market opened lower and hovered around the flat line for most of the session.

Mild selling pressure emerged toward the close, though the Nifty still managed to eke out marginal gains. Metal and chemical shares were in demand while IT, PSU banks and healthcare stocks witnessed selling.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. Sentiment found support from a firmer rupee and improving global cues. Expectations of interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve early next year also helped steady investor confidence.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 42.64 points or 0.05% to 85,524.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 4.75 points or 0.02% to 26,177.15.

Milgrey Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2025 quarter

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from Directorate of Enforcement

Thirumalai Chemicals allots 18.96 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Zydus partners with Bioeq for licensing, supply and commercialization of Lucentis in US market

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

