Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shah Foods reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.52 -100 OPM %0-3.85 -PBDT-0.05-0.02 -150 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 NP-0.05-0.02 -150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Buy Right Impex standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indices trade with major cuts; realty shares slumps; VIX jumps 3.76%

Monarch Networth Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story