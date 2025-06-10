Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

With effect from 02 June 2025

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, announces the appointment of Vikas Singh as its new Managing Director, effective 2 June 2025. He will lead the company's next phase of growth, with the current management team reporting to him.

Singh brings leadership experience in driving growth across some of India's most dynamic consumer-facing industries. His leadership in regulated environments has further sharpened his ability to drive transformation with resilience and agility.

Singh, an alumnus of FMS, University of Delhi, and has held leadership positions in various Indian and multinational organizations.

