Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 02 June 2025

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, announces the appointment of Vikas Singh as its new Managing Director, effective 2 June 2025. He will lead the company's next phase of growth, with the current management team reporting to him.

Singh brings leadership experience in driving growth across some of India's most dynamic consumer-facing industries. His leadership in regulated environments has further sharpened his ability to drive transformation with resilience and agility.

Singh, an alumnus of FMS, University of Delhi, and has held leadership positions in various Indian and multinational organizations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus receives EIR for the API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Rites secures road project in Republic of Guyana

ICRA upgrades ratings of Central Bank of India to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story