Zydus receives EIR for the API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received the EIR report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its API manufacturing facility located at Dabhasa near Vadodara. This facility underwent an inspection from 21st to 25th April 2025 and has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). FDA confirmed the inspection as closed.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

