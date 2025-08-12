Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 54.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.19% to Rs 37.29 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 54.29% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.19% to Rs 37.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.2922.856.41-3.7210.206.1610.076.058.645.60

