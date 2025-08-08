Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 673.79 crore

Net loss of Greenlam Industries reported to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 673.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 604.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.673.79604.716.5410.5920.6453.36-14.4827.05-15.3620.27

