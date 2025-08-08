Global Health consolidated net profit rises 49.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 1030.84 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 49.60% to Rs 159.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 1030.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 861.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1030.84861.0823.9221.64253.25190.27208.14143.65159.01106.29

