Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 263.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 2007.50 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 263.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 165.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 2007.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3030.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2007.503030.30-4.292.76-269.10-109.00-341.40-178.10-263.00-165.50

