Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 310.60 crore

Net loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 310.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.310.60242.583.384.402.3314.73-3.3410.01-3.3010.04

