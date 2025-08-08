Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 35.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.51% to Rs 593.23 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 35.60% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 593.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 454.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.593.23454.566.175.1730.3921.4119.8712.9813.149.69

