Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 19.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.8719.221.403.540.290.720.250.660.500.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News