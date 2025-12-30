RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 201-cr project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway.

The project entails establishing a wagon Periodic Overhaul (POH) workshop at Kantabanji with a capacity of 200 wagons. The contract has been awarded by East Coast Railway, and the project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.