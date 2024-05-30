Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the March 2024 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 405.93 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 87.68% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 405.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 1312.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1379.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales405.93433.63 -6 1312.441379.46 -5 OPM %5.384.81 -5.507.12 - PBDT27.7419.35 43 84.1391.19 -8 PBT26.7017.97 49 80.4687.40 -8 NP21.1711.28 88 60.7262.86 -3

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

