GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 405.93 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 87.68% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 405.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 60.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 1312.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1379.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
