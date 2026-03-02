Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registers sales of 63,331 units in Feb'26

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has recorded total sales of 63,331 units in February 2026, registering a robust 35% YoY growth over 46,811 units in sold February 2025.

The increase in auto sales was supported by broad-based expansion across domestic, international, and electric segments.

Domestic PV sales rose 34% YoY to 62,329 units, while International Business (IB) sales surged 167% to 1,002 units in February 2026 as compared with February 2025.

Total electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 57% to 8,385 units in February 2026 from 5,343 units in the corresponding month last year, significantly outpacing the 35% growth recorded in overall passenger vehicle (PV) volumes.

Further, EVs represented about 13.2% of total sales in February 2026 as against 11.4% in February 2025, reflecting a gradual change in the portfolio mix. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, part of the $180 billion Tata Group, is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company had reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 5,406 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.81% YoY to Rs 69,605 crore during the quarter. The scrip fell 2.60% to currently trade at Rs 373.20 on the BSE.