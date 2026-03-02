Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 88.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares

Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2026.

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 88.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.53% to Rs.97.10. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd notched up volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79138 shares. The stock slipped 1.48% to Rs.657.45. Volumes stood at 93961 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 87578 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17863 shares. The stock slipped 2.47% to Rs.1,214.55. Volumes stood at 8728 shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd recorded volume of 49.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.281.90. Volumes stood at 8.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 105.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.34% to Rs.493.70. Volumes stood at 132.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles registers sales of 63,331 units in Feb'26

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 23% YoY in February 2026

Paras Defence jumps after incorporating semiconductor subsidiary

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions slips on debut

Tata Technologies forges strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story