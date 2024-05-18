Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRP consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the March 2024 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 137.94 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 324.36% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 137.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.29% to Rs 22.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 461.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.9495.54 44 461.38451.00 2 OPM %16.476.11 -10.995.50 - PBDT21.205.22 306 45.0527.81 62 PBT17.762.29 676 32.5815.30 113 NP11.672.75 324 22.6413.95 62

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

