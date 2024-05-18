GRP consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 137.94 croreNet profit of GRP rose 324.36% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 137.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.29% to Rs 22.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 461.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
