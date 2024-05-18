Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 18.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 580.33 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 18.29% to Rs 48.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 580.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.40% to Rs 108.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 2020.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2201.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

