Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 18.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 18.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 580.33 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 18.29% to Rs 48.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 580.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 582.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.40% to Rs 108.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 2020.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2201.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales580.33582.87 0 2020.672201.95 -8 OPM %10.548.88 -8.008.42 - PBDT71.2659.66 19 167.89173.98 -4 PBT64.8354.10 20 144.13151.50 -5 NP48.5741.06 18 108.22118.15 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 1.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares rise

NSE SME DCG Cables &amp; Wires slides on debut

D P Wires standalone net profit declines 32.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 92.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 72.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story