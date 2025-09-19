Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed a contract on 19 September 2025, with Germany's Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG in Hamburg, Germany, for the for the construction of four Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) at a total value of USD 62.44 million.

This agreement represents a natural extension of the successful partnership between GRSE and Carsten Rehder, following the ongoing 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) project currently under execution in Kolkata.

GRSE has ventured into construction of these four (04) Hybrid Propulsion MPVs with a provision of additional two (02) vessels of Hybrid propulsion type. This milestone underscores the shipyard's expanding global footprint in commercial & green shipbuilding.

The newly contracted Hybrid MPVs will incorporate state-of-the-art battery-assisted hybrid propulsion systems, enhanced fuel efficiency, and flexible cargo handling capabilities, making them well-aligned with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonization goals.

These MPVs will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. The vessels are designed to carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo in a single large cargo hold, capable of accommodating bulk, general, and project cargoes. Containers can also be carried on hatch covers. A unique design feature of these ships is their ability to transport multiple large windmill blades on deck, catering specifically to the growing renewable energy logistics sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

