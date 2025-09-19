Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VMS TMT IPO subscribed 102.26 times

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 102.26 times

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 125.78 crore shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of VMS TMT received bids for 1,25,78,39,100 shares as against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 102.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2025 and it will close on 19 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,50,00,000 equity shares, aggregating Rs 149 crore at the upper price band and Rs 141 crore at the lower price band of Rs 94.

The net proceeds from the issue will go towards repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed, amounting Rs 115 crore, and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2025, total outstanding borrowings (fund-based) amounted to Rs 261.71 crore.

Incorporated in 2013, VMS TMT is engaged in manufacturing of thermo mechanically treated bars (TMT bars) at its manufacturing facility situated at Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. TMT bars are sold through a non-exclusive distribution network, comprising three distributors and 227 dealers as of 31 July 2025. The total annual installed capacity of TMT bars is 200,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

VMS TMT and Aditya Ultra Steel, one of its group companies manufacturing TMT bars under the Kamdhenu group brand in Gujarat.

A retail licence agreement, dated November 7, 2022, was entered with Kamdhenu for the sale of TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand. The agreement requires royalties for the use of the Kamdhenus trademark within Gujarat (except Saurashtra and Kutch districts of Gujarat).

Ahead of the IPO, VMS TMT on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, raised Rs 26.73 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 27 lakh shares at Rs 99 each to 5 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.58 crore and sales of Rs 212.26 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story