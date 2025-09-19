Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sep 19 2025
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 17,63,807 equity shares under ESOP on 19 September 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,69,30,41,190 consisting of 4,66,93,04,119 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,71,06,79,260 consisting of 4,67,10,67,926 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 19 2025

