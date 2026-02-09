GRSE secures Rs 33-cr MEA order for seychelles coast guard ship refit

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 33 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the second refit of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship PS Zoroaster.

The project is scheduled to be executed within three months.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a public sector defence undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence and a Schedule A Mini Ratna Category-I company.

The company reported a 74% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 98 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,896 crore during the period under review, up 49% YoY.