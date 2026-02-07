Associate Sponsors

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved to dispose entire Stake of 37.85% held in Ardent Steels, an Associate Company, for a consideration of Rs 90.87 crore. subject to fulfilment of all requisite statutory and contractual requirements. The post conclusion of the said transaction the ASPL will ceased to be an Associate Company of GPIL.

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

