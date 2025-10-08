GRSE signs MoU with Centum Electronics

For joint research and development of advance naval navigation systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centum Electronics, a Bengaluru based Company on 08 October 2025. This MoU establishes a collaborative framework between GRSE & Centum Electronics which aimed at the joint research and development (R&D) of Advanced Naval Navigation Systems. This partnership shall focus on leveraging and enhancing manufacturing infrastructure for components and sub-assemblies of these systems including Onboard Installation, Integration, Setting to Work and Trials, and shall also provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing Systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News