GRSE signs MoU with Centum Electronics

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
For joint research and development of advance naval navigation systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centum Electronics, a Bengaluru based Company on 08 October 2025. This MoU establishes a collaborative framework between GRSE & Centum Electronics which aimed at the joint research and development (R&D) of Advanced Naval Navigation Systems. This partnership shall focus on leveraging and enhancing manufacturing infrastructure for components and sub-assemblies of these systems including Onboard Installation, Integration, Setting to Work and Trials, and shall also provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing Systems.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

