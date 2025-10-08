Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL approves change in directorate

EPL approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
At board meeting held on 08 October 2025

The board of EPL at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved the following:

- Approved the retirement of Anand Kripalu from the post of Managing Director & Global CEO of the Company with effect from 31 December 2025.

- Approved the change in designation of Anand Kripalu as the 'Executive Director' of the Company, from 01 January 2026 up to 31 March 2026.

- Approved the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2026, proposed to be appointed as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company.

- Approved the appointment of Hemant Bakshi, as the 'Chief Executive Officer - Designate' of the Company with effect from 13 October 2025 (being one of the Senior Management Personnel) and up to 31 December 2025; and - as an Additional Director with effect from 01 January 2026, to be the 'Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer' of the Company (being one of the Key Managerial Personnel) for term of 5 (five) years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

