EPL approves change in directorate

At board meeting held on 08 October 2025

The board of EPL at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved the following:

- Approved the retirement of Anand Kripalu from the post of Managing Director & Global CEO of the Company with effect from 31 December 2025.

- Approved the change in designation of Anand Kripalu as the 'Executive Director' of the Company, from 01 January 2026 up to 31 March 2026.

- Approved the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2026, proposed to be appointed as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company.