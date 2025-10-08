Pace Digitek wins O&M contract of Rs 185.87 cr

From Tata Teleservices

Pace Digitek announced the award of an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract valued at Rs185.87 crore from Tata Teleservices starting October 2025.

This entrusts Pace Digitek with full O&M responsibilities for the complete Managed Services including Outside Plant (OSP) Fiber Network Field Operations and Inside Plant (ISP) Operations across five Indian statesAndhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The contract is for an initial term of 3.5 years, with the possibility of extension upon mutual agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News