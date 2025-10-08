Lupin plans new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida

Lupin announced its plans for a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, a significant step in safeguarding the health and safety of Florida families and the nation. With a projected cumulative investment of $250 million, including research & development, infrastructure and capital expenditures over a five-year period, the new site will have the capacity to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines, including lifesaving albuterol inhalers for children with asthma and service members at home and overseas.

By strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing supply chain diversification, this critical project will enhance medicine security and strengthen Lupin's position as a global respiratory leader. Locally, this will generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.