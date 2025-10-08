Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin plans new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida

Lupin plans new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin announced its plans for a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, a significant step in safeguarding the health and safety of Florida families and the nation. With a projected cumulative investment of $250 million, including research & development, infrastructure and capital expenditures over a five-year period, the new site will have the capacity to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines, including lifesaving albuterol inhalers for children with asthma and service members at home and overseas.

By strengthening domestic manufacturing and enhancing supply chain diversification, this critical project will enhance medicine security and strengthen Lupin's position as a global respiratory leader. Locally, this will generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.

The expansion of Lupin's footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy. This new state-of-the-art facility will build on our existing presence in Florida, which is home to Lupin's headquarters and our Advanced Inhalation Research Center. This investment demonstrates Lupin's commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain reliability and our ability to partner with Florida's leaders to strengthen America's medicine security by growing our capacity to produce affordable treatments for patients. We are grateful to Florida's leadership for their partnership in making this possible, said Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Lupin.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EPL approves change in directorate

Ramco Systems receives certification of Workday GPC partner for Ramco Payce

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Tata Capital subscribed 1.95 times

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story