Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 401.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 13.71% to Rs 555.03 crore

Net loss of Muthoot Microfin reported to Rs 401.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 119.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.71% to Rs 555.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 222.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 449.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 2561.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2248.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales555.03643.22 -14 2561.692248.93 14 OPM %-52.2564.67 -26.6065.67 - PBDT-510.53187.15 PL -246.06617.28 PL PBT-521.71177.39 PL -288.90581.84 PL NP-401.15119.76 PL -222.52449.58 PL

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

