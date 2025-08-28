Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 16.85% to Rs 33.36 at 28-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12264 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 1070.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 937 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 10.37% to Rs 34.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6021 shares in the past one month.

Reliable Data Services Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 148.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27055 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation added 9.82% to Rs 14.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13002 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS partners with Unilab Inc.

Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at UAMCO

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndiGo stock loses altitude as Gangwal trims more wings

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story