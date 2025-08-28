GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 16.85% to Rs 33.36 at 28-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12264 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 1070.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 937 shares in the past one month. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 10.37% to Rs 34.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6021 shares in the past one month. Reliable Data Services Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 148.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27055 shares in the past one month.