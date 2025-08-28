Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Power Mech Projects has secured Rs 370.84 crore work order from Mahan Energen (MEL), one of the subsidiaries of Adani Power, for Execution of Civil works and Erection of Prefabricated Structural Steel for BTG Unit 1 & 2 for Mahan Phase-III (2 x 800 MW), Mahan Energen, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

