TCS partners with Unilab Inc.

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
To transforms Unilab's core business system

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Unilab, Inc., a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, to modernize its core business systems through a strategic cloud migration. This transformation will strengthen Unilab's digital infrastructure, enhance operational agility, and drive long-term business growth.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will help Unilab transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a modern, cloud-based digital core. This shift will help Unilab unlock timely insights, simplify operations, and enable data-driven decision-making across business functions. This transformation will be delivered through SAP S/4HANA on RISE, providing Unilab with a scalable, intelligent enterprise platform. TCS will lead the end-to-end implementation, including strategy and design, project governance, system implementation, data migration, testing, and change management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

