Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST council cuts tax on select cancer medications, namkeens and shared helicopter rides

GST council cuts tax on select cancer medications, namkeens and shared helicopter rides

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's meeting on Monday announced some significant tax cuts to make essential goods and services more affordable. The Council cut GST on select cancer medications to 5% and also cut the levy on fried snacks (namkeen) from 18% to 12%. The council further lowered the tax on shared helicopter rides to 5%. The Council also exempted research and development (R&D) activities funded by private and public sources, including universities, from GST. However, the GST Council deferred decisions on lowering GST on health and life insurance and extending the compensation cess beyond January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This Tata Group stock quotes at an all-time high; market cap nears 1 trn

LIVE: Centre plans to train 5,000 cyber commandos to deal with cybercrime, says Amit Shah

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 82k, Nifty near 25,100; Media, IT, Pharma, Health up

Ukraine attacks Russia with 144 drones; one dead, major airports shut

Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story