GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spikes 0.72%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 0.72% today to trade at Rs 2.81. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.32% to quote at 3242.1. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 0.64% and Avantel Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 68.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 677.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.35 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.
