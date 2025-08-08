GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 232.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 334.53 crore

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 232.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 202.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 334.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 332.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.334.53332.2023.8722.33-168.34-141.10-232.42-202.06-232.42-202.06

