GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 350.59 crore

Net profit of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 210.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 350.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.350.59338.4726.9626.7976.85-147.1819.58-210.1519.58-210.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News