Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined 35.66% to Rs 246.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 383.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1503.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1933.931503.6278.6497.02314.80484.37304.84475.74246.88383.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News