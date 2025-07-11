Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined 35.66% to Rs 246.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 383.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1503.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1933.931503.62 29 OPM %78.6497.02 -PBDT314.80484.37 -35 PBT304.84475.74 -36 NP246.88383.70 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

