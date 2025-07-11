International Travel House standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 57.01 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 2.38% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 57.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

