Kirloskar Electric re-appoints Anand B Hunnur as MD for 3 years

Kirloskar Electric Company (KECL) said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Anand B Hunnur as managing director (MD) for three years with effect from 12 July 2025.

Anand B Hunnur holds a bachelors degree in Engineering from Karnataka University and has a diploma in marketing & sales management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai.

He joined Kirloskar Electric Company as vice president sales & marketing in 2011 and was appointed as director - sales in August 12, 2014. He was appointed as managing director from May 26, 2017. He stepped down from his position on April 12, 2019, citing personal reasons, and was subsequently reappointed on August 12, 2022. He has been instrumental in generating good business, improving overall operations and achieving the targets. He possesses varied and rich experience in sales and marketing.